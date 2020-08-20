Peacefully at the Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Bernadette McKay (née Gillen). Dearly missed by his stepchildren Ann-Marie (Glen) Nixon and Patricia (Sam) Fiorino. Cherished grandfather of Maya, Cameron, Michael and Melody. Sadly missed by his niece and nephew Cheryl (Wayne) and Brent. Predeceased by his mother Madeline McKay, his brother Doug McKay and nephew Kevin McKay. A special "thank you" to the Doctors and Nurses at the Smiths Falls Hospital, Bayshore Home Healthcare staff, St. Elizabeth Healthcare Nurses, and Dr. Younan for the care and compassion. And Father Rod McNeil for his prayers and support during such a difficult time. A very special "thank you" to Dave, Joni and Lynne for all their ongoing support. A private graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery on Friday, August 21st. As expressions of sympathy donations to Society of St. Vincent de Paul Smiths Falls in care of the St Francis de Sales Church or the Smiths Falls Hospital would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lannin Funeral Home. Online condolences available at https://lannin.ca