It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Ron (Ronald) Dulmage after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's. Ron passed peacefully, with family at his side, on November 21, 2020, in Toronto Ontario. He was 78. Ron is survived by his wife Marilyn and his children, Steve (Claire) and Sue (Dave), as well as his grandchildren, Jack, Jake, Ella and Tom. Ron is also survived by his sister Deanna and his nephew Dwayne. Ron was preceded in death by his mother Rhoda and his father, Roy. Ron was born on January 19, 1942 in Belleville Ontario, where he remained until the age of 19, when he embarked on a 38-year career with the Royal Bank. Ron was an avid traveler, genealogist, spectator of sports and lifelong cottager. Ron will be interned in Cherry Valley, just outside Picton, in the Spring. Stay tuned for further announcements. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the team at Chester Village in Toronto, who provided exceptional care and laughter, day in and day out. Thanks, are also extended to the Movement Disorder Clinic at Toronto Western Hospital who gave Ron a second life through Deep Brain Stimulation surgery. They provided incredible support through difficult times and never forgot to remind Ron of the importance of enjoying life, all while trying to reduce his pie intake. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Movement Disorders Research Fund, Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Please visit tgwhf.ca/tribute
or call 416-603-5300, or make the donations directly on his memorial web page at www.ecofuneral.ca