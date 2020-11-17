Ron passed away suddenly at his home on Saturday evening, November 14, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents Mabel (Headrick) and Lorne Jones and sisters-in-law Connie (late Bill) Wright and Nancy (late Derek) Markle. He was the cherished husband of Patricia (Campbell) Jones and loved and respected father of Jennifer Jones (her children Maxwell and Maitland McInnes) and Steven and his daughter Lauren and Elizabeth (fiancé Benjamin) Smith. Ron will be sadly missed by his brother Allan (Charlotte) Jones and their family Lydia (Randy) Palm and Scott Jones (Michelle & Robin) and sisters-in-law Helen (Fred) Myers, Karen (Richard) Schooley and Judy (John) Hall. He will be fondly remembered by the Headrick family, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Ron retired from a career with National Defence Canada where he worked as a Quality Engineer Technical Advisor for aviation fuels and products. His work involved travelling throughout the world which afforded him the opportunity to meet and make friends and neighbours with many wonderful people. He ended his working time as a self-taught wood turner, he loved the creative work and the people he met through this hobby. He volunteered his time and served his community as a member of the Kiwanis Club of Perth, St. Andrew's United Church Lanark, Non Profit Housing of Perth and board of directors for the Lanark Highlands Youth Centre. Due to covid-19 restrictions, the funeral service and interment in Pine Grove Cemetery, Lanark will be held privately for the family. In remembrance of Ron, donations to the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario or the Lanark Highlands Youth Centre, 61 Princess St., Lanark K0G 1K0 would be appreciated.