(Arnprior Builder's Supplies - 36 years) It is with sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Ronald Elmer Kauffeldt Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital at the age of 71. Beloved husband of 42 years of Arnita (MacDowall). Much loved father of Greg Kauffeldt (Trina) of Ottawa and Jade McMahon (Mike) of Renfrew. Cherished grandfather of Briar and Ellie Kauffeldt and Myah, Macklin and Maddox McMahon. Dear brother of Hal Kauffeldt of Arnprior and brother-in-law to Garry MacDowall (Judy), Gail Cameron (late Jack), Gordon MacDowall (Gail), Ilene Lavoie (Jim), Arnold MacDowall (Janet), Myles MacDowall, Kirk MacDowall (Nancy) and Kim MacDowall. Ron will be remembered fondly by many nieces and nephews. He was the son of the late Elmer and Florence (Scheel) Kauffeldt. Private family arrangements are entrusted to the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior. In memory of Ron, a donation may be made to the Arnprior Regional Health Foundation Diagnostic Imaging Department. Condolences/Tributes/Donations at www.boycefuneralhome.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 11, 2020