Peacefully, with family by his side, on March 24, 2020 in Kemptville, ON. Beloved husband of Heather Lynne (Robinson) Stewart and cherished father of Jesse Gordon (Kaja) and Lucas James (Taylor McFadden). Dear brother to Scott (Madeline), Karen (Doug Ing, deceased), Lori (Peter Loucks) and Michelle (Michael Clow). Also dearly loved by Marlene (Robinson) and Robert Walker, and Douglas Robinson. Treasured uncle of Tara (Randy) Bullock and Gregory (Shelley) Stewart, Shannon Walker and Jennifer (John) Grainger with grand-nieces Lily, Sequoia and Grace-Lynne, plus grand-nephews Mackenzie, Griffin, Aidan, Liam and Ethan. Dear son of the late Gordon and Doreen (Varty) Stewart. Ron will be greatly missed by his many friends and family, his St. Paul's church family and his Golden Lake 'cottage' family. Born in Havelock, he was raised on Scotsdale Dairy Farm of Norwood, attended Centralia College, he was Herdsman for Roybrook Farm of Brooklin, ON, Farm Manager for Eastern Breeders/EastGen and international livestock developer in China for Semex Canada. Ron managed his own livestock transportation business for 15 years while settling in Kemptville to raise a family, being active in St. Paul's Presbyterian Church. His happiness in life was complete. Our sincere appreciation for Rev. Samer Kandalaft, the loving compassion of Dr. Loan Luong and staff in Kemptville, the professional kindness of KDH staff, and for the great care from Civic Hospital staff, Ottawa. We are forever grateful. A Memorial Service will take place later in the year, as time and travel permits. Condolences/Tributes/Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-258-2435
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 2, 2020