April 8, 1946 - October 1, 2020 Ron passed away with his family surrounding him on Thursday, October 1, 2020 in his 74 year at the Renfrew Victoria Hospital after a battle with cancer. He was born on April 8, 1946 in Calabogie where he grew up, went to school and started a career at Hydro before following in his fathers footsteps and driving School Bus in the Calabogie area. He married Colleen, the love of his life on September 4, 1976 who survives him. Ron is also survived by his Daughters Cindy Wright (McNulty) and Tabitha Babcock. He also leaves behind his sister Irene (Al Pendolino), sister in law Joyce Babcock, Granddaughters Amy and Amber Wright along with his 3 nieces Maria Pendolino, Barb Babcock and Lisa (Dave) McNulty. Ron is predeceased by his parents Margaret and Dan Babcock and Brothers George and Bud Babcock. Professional Services have been entrusted to the care of Zohr Family Funeral Home, Renfrew. Cremation will take place and a private family service will be held in the funeral home chapel. In memory of Ron, Please consider a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society
. Tributes, condolences and donations can be made online at www.zohrfuneralhome.com