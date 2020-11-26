1/1
Ronald James MILLER
1927-06-11 - 2020-11-20
Passed away peacefully at London University Hospital after receiving Last Rites with his children in attendance. Son of the late John Miller and Isabel (Cleroux). Pre-deceased by wife Beatrice (Lance). Brother to Bert Miller, Doreen Smaggus, the late June Logan and late Water Miller, all of Renfrew. A private family service will be held in Spring 2021, where Ron's and Bea's ashes will be scattered from the train bridge into the Bonnechere River in Renfrew. Where endless summers diving and swimming together lead to a 61 year marriage. Survived by children Colleen, Kevin and Lynn. Grandchildren Sean, Tiffany, Steven, Paul, Zach and Alex. Great-grandchildren Sienna, Safiya, Emily, Cameron and Nathan.

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Nov. 26, 2020.
November 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always
Kevin Ziebarth
Family
