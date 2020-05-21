Peacefully passed away at the Smiths Falls Hospital on Friday, May 8, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Ron (Lyon) Steele, born July 1, 1954 (age 65). Cherish dad of Randy Lyon (Denise Hill), Nicholas (Sarah) Steele, Jillian Lyon (Gordon Sobczak). Predeceased by his parents Alfred and Margaret (nee LaCarte) Lyon of Redbridge Ontario. Beloved brother of Carol Myers of Keremeos B.C., Richard (Diane) Lyon of Wyoming Ontario, Robert Lyon (deceased) of Wyoming Ontario, Sharon (Andre deceased) Chartier of Wyoming Ontario, Terry (Judy) Lyon (deceased) of Oliver B.C. Geraldine Morris of Oliver B.C. Michael (Carol) Lyon of Smiths Falls Ontario, Jacqueline Chayer (Monty Shortt) of Prospect Ontario, Sheldon (Christine) Lyon of Redbridge Ontario and Reno Lyon of Bangkok Thailand. Ron will be greatly missed by 19 nieces and nephews as well as extended family and friends. Due to COVID-19, A celebration of Ron's life will be held at a later date.