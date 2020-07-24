It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ronald Joseph Dunn, on Friday, July 10th, 2020 at the age of 84 years. He was the beloved partner of Marie Richardson for almost 40 years. Ron is survived by; his daughter Karen (Mike) and family, his sisters Patricia and Elizabeth and their families. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Jane Dunn, and by his siblings; Ted, Ernie, Mae, George (Shirley), and Danny (Barbara). The family wishes to thank their friends and neighbours, and the respite care workers for their continued support and care. In remembrance of Ron, contributions to the Heart & Stroke Foundation 110-1525 Carling Ave. Ottawa, ON K1Z 8R9 https://www.heartandstroke.ca/
would be greatly appreciated. Interment will take place at Capital Memorial Gardens at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.