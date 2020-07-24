1/1
Ronald Joseph DUNN
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ronald Joseph Dunn, on Friday, July 10th, 2020 at the age of 84 years. He was the beloved partner of Marie Richardson for almost 40 years. Ron is survived by; his daughter Karen (Mike) and family, his sisters Patricia and Elizabeth and their families. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Jane Dunn, and by his siblings; Ted, Ernie, Mae, George (Shirley), and Danny (Barbara). The family wishes to thank their friends and neighbours, and the respite care workers for their continued support and care. In remembrance of Ron, contributions to the Heart & Stroke Foundation 110-1525 Carling Ave. Ottawa, ON K1Z 8R9 https://www.heartandstroke.ca/ would be greatly appreciated. Interment will take place at Capital Memorial Gardens at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Capital Memorial - Ottawa
3700 Prince of Wales Dr
Nepean, ON K2C 3H1
613-692-3588
