Ronald LEACH

Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the love and support of his family on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved husband and best friend of Claire (nee McCarthy) for more than 53 years. Loving and supportive father of Tammy (Jim) Wells, Kelly (Jason) Chanyi, Kim (Eric) Bennett and Mark (Danielle) Leach. Ron was the proud Poppa of Mike (Lindsay), Erica, Chelsea, Molly, Jessica, Renée and all of his furry friends. Ron is survived by his brothers Gerald (Ellen) Leach, Garry (Gloria) Leach, and Rod (Karen) Leach, and his sister-in-law "Neighbour Bonnie." He is predeceased by his brothers Bob (late Maureen) and Terry. He is also predeceased by his parents John and Hazel Leach. Ron will be fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. The family would like to thank Ron's great niece Jenna MacGregor, Dr. Penney and all of the staff that cared for Ron through Bayshore Home Health & Care Partners. Friends are welcome to gather for a service to celebrate Ron's Life in the Chapel at Blair & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Falls on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. Following the service, there will be a time of gathering with the family in the Blair & Son Reception Centre. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CNIB or to CHEO.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 28, 2020
