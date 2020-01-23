|
A long time resident of Dawson Creek BC passed away peacefully on Tuesday January 14, 2020 at the Dawson Creek Hospital at the age of 64 years, Ron was born in Toronto on September 23, 1955. He is predeceased by his mother Rita Sulpher in 1968. After the loss and passing of Ron's mother, both (Chuck) known to many and his brother Terry Entered into a new family by their uncle and aunt, Patricia Sulpher and her belated husband Carl Sulpher, their children Nancy, Melissa, Mark, and Caroline. Ron (Chuck) leaves behind his only surviving brother Terry Roski of Renfrew and his long time dearest friend Gert Doucette and her late husband Doug (Mr. Chips) of Renfrew. Interment to follow in May.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 23, 2020