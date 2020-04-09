Home

Ronald Robert Snider

Ronald Robert Snider Obituary
Ron passed away peacefully in Hospital, Smiths Falls on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the age of 85. Much loved husband of the late Lois (Hill) Snider. Beloved son of the late Allen and Mary (Armstrong) Snider. Proud father of Linda (Larry) Balan and Allen Snider. Sadly missed by grandchildren Phil (Amy), Dave (Tamara), Mike, Erin and Kelly. Great-grandchildren the late Jacob, Daniel, Jade (Nick), Haley, Caelyn, Madyson, Ryder, Brynley and great-great-granddaughter Lea. Much loved brother of the late Claude, the late Jim, Rona Wallingford and Sheila Taggart. Ron will be fondly remembered by his extended family and friends. Due to the recent virus outbreak, there will be private family services to be held at a later date.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 9, 2020
