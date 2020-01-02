|
|
On Saturday, December 21, 2019 at his home Ben Sugarman peacefully entered into rest at the age of 69 years. Ben Sugarman beloved husband of Patricia Sugarman (nee Thomson). Dear stepfather of Heather Onyschuk (Steve), Earl Bennett (Joanne), Colleen Bezuidenhout (Michael) and Barbara Davison (Stuart). Cherished grandfather of Lily, Drake, Alea, Olivia, Eeva, William, James, Alexandria, Etienne, Odin, Everett, and Eli. Ben is survived by his sister Sandra Fagan (Joel) and brother David Sugarman (Caroline). A Memorial Service will be held in the spring at Heckston United Church with interment at later date in Blue Church Cemetery 1512 County Road 2 West. Place a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Heckston United Church or share a special memory of Ben at www.mackayfuneralhome.com