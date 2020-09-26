Passed away peacefully into the presence of her Saviour at the St Thomas Elgin General Hospital, surrounded with the love and support of her children on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the age of 90. Rosa "Aleida" Looby (nee Nuñez) was predeceased by her beloved husband and best friend Charlie Looby (who predeceased her less than six weeks ago). Loving mother of Ruth (Timothy) Verratti, Rebecca (Greg) Hiebert and Tom (Jane) Looby, and is predeceased by her first son Charles David Looby. Loving grandmother of Gregory Verratti (Danielle), Emma DeChellis (David), Aaron Verratti (Samantha), Amy Verbeek (Tim), Sydney Boucher (Stephen), Matthew Hiebert, David Looby (Marlene), Victoria Bustard (Joshua), Mary Kate and Sarah Looby; and great-grandmother of Elliot, Theodore, Cecelia, Henry, Camille, Ellie, Wesley, Gabrielle and Rebecca. Aleida was born in the Dominican Republic where she lived until age 19 when she moved to NYC to live with her older sister. After attending night school to learn English, she worked in the bookkeeping department of a printing business. Aleida married Charlie on May 14, 1960. Together, they raised their family on Pegg Rd between Lombardy and Rideau Ferry. Through the years, they generously offered warm hospitality to family, neighbours, and friends. Aleida excelled at making and serving delicious homemade meals, and also enjoyed gardening. In more recent years, she faithfully cared for her husband, visiting him daily in the PCCC home where Charlie stayed for three and a half years. She will be fondly remembered by her family and friends in the Lombardy, Rideau Ferry, Smiths Falls and surrounding communities. Friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Falls on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A service will be held in the Chapel at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Due to Covid restrictions, at 30 percent capacity, space is limited for the funeral service to 60 people. It's required that those interested in attending the funeral email Tom Looby (tjlooby@sympatico.ca) by Wednesday evening. A private interment will take place at Lombardy Union Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Canadian Bible Society.