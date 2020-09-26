1/1
Rosa "Aleida" Looby
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully into the presence of her Saviour at the St Thomas Elgin General Hospital, surrounded with the love and support of her children on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the age of 90. Rosa "Aleida" Looby (nee Nuñez) was predeceased by her beloved husband and best friend Charlie Looby (who predeceased her less than six weeks ago). Loving mother of Ruth (Timothy) Verratti, Rebecca (Greg) Hiebert and Tom (Jane) Looby, and is predeceased by her first son Charles David Looby. Loving grandmother of Gregory Verratti (Danielle), Emma DeChellis (David), Aaron Verratti (Samantha), Amy Verbeek (Tim), Sydney Boucher (Stephen), Matthew Hiebert, David Looby (Marlene), Victoria Bustard (Joshua), Mary Kate and Sarah Looby; and great-grandmother of Elliot, Theodore, Cecelia, Henry, Camille, Ellie, Wesley, Gabrielle and Rebecca. Aleida was born in the Dominican Republic where she lived until age 19 when she moved to NYC to live with her older sister. After attending night school to learn English, she worked in the bookkeeping department of a printing business. Aleida married Charlie on May 14, 1960. Together, they raised their family on Pegg Rd between Lombardy and Rideau Ferry. Through the years, they generously offered warm hospitality to family, neighbours, and friends. Aleida excelled at making and serving delicious homemade meals, and also enjoyed gardening. In more recent years, she faithfully cared for her husband, visiting him daily in the PCCC home where Charlie stayed for three and a half years. She will be fondly remembered by her family and friends in the Lombardy, Rideau Ferry, Smiths Falls and surrounding communities. Friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Falls on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A service will be held in the Chapel at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Due to Covid restrictions, at 30 percent capacity, space is limited for the funeral service to 60 people. It's required that those interested in attending the funeral email Tom Looby (tjlooby@sympatico.ca) by Wednesday evening. A private interment will take place at Lombardy Union Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Canadian Bible Society.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blair & Son Funeral Home
15 Gore Street West
Perth, ON K7H 2L7
(613) 267-3765
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blair & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved