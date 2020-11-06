Passed away peacefully at the Ruddy-Shenkman Hospice with his family by his side, at the age of 61 after a brief battle with cancer. He is survived by wife Sally, daughters Alison (Guy) and Heather, parents Simon and Thea, many aunts and uncles, siblings Robert (Cathe) and Marijke (Mike), sister-in-law Jane (Ken), nephews Andrew and Nick, nieces Jessica, Gillian, and Emily, and many grand-nieces and nephews. Roy was a member of the 763 (Ottawa) Communication Regiment Linesman Troop for many years. He was self-employed, and enjoyed repairing and operating various machinery such as tractors and backhoes. A jack-of-all-trades with a great sense of humour, he was always willing to help family, friends and neighbours, and will be greatly missed. In memory, please consider a donation to Hospice Care Ottawa. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



