Reverend Roy Robert McGrath

Born in Smiths Falls, September 25, 1927, passed peacefully on March 9, 2020. Predeceased by his wife Joyce (Perry) McGrath in 2012. Mother of David (Sheila)Glen Tay; Perry (Tyrone) Wong, Niagara Falls; Peter (Ronda), Smiths Falls; Chris (Lynn) Niagara Falls and Lise McGrath, Gananoque. Loving grandfather to his 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Interment will be in Dempsey Cemetery in the spring. Arrangements: McConnell Funeral Home, Tweed. (www.mcconnellfuneralhome.ca)
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 19, 2020
