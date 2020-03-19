|
Born in Smiths Falls, September 25, 1927, passed peacefully on March 9, 2020. Predeceased by his wife Joyce (Perry) McGrath in 2012. Mother of David (Sheila)Glen Tay; Perry (Tyrone) Wong, Niagara Falls; Peter (Ronda), Smiths Falls; Chris (Lynn) Niagara Falls and Lise McGrath, Gananoque. Loving grandfather to his 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Interment will be in Dempsey Cemetery in the spring. Arrangements: McConnell Funeral Home, Tweed. (www.mcconnellfuneralhome.ca)
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 19, 2020