Roy THOMSON
Passed away peacefully at the Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital on August 24, 2020 at the age of 89. Roy is survived by son John (Marjorie). Adored grandfather of Leanne Thomson (Jake), Kevin Thomson, Christopher (Arianne) Steel, Sonya Grant (Vince) and James Steel. Will be sadly missed by sisters-in-law Wilda and Leila (Larry), many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Also adored by great-grandchildren Cameron, Mackenzie and Hudson Grant, and Christopher and Ellie Steel. Predeceased by his wife June and son Mark. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 5th at 1:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2:00 pm at the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home, 19 McArthur Ave., Carleton Place, Ontario. If desired, In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson Canada would be appreciated. The family wishes to thank Dr. Fullerton, the Palliative Care team at the Carleton Place Hospital as well as the staff at Stoneridge Manor for their kind and compassionate care. www.barkerfh.com

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Alan R. Barker Funeral Home - Carleton Place
SEP
5
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Alan R. Barker Funeral Home - Carleton Place
Funeral services provided by
Alan R. Barker Funeral Home - Carleton Place
19 McArthur Ave
Carleton Place, ON K7C 2W1
(613) 257-3113
