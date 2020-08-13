1/
Ruby (Bolton) BOYD
Our mother Ruby Boyd (nee Bolton) passed away suddenly at Dundas Manor in Winchester, On, Thursday, August 6, 2020. She had just turned 97 on July 22nd. She was Mother to Ray and his wife Terry and Dianne and her husband Scott, dear Grandma to Jennifer, Vicky and her partner Greg Snellgrove, Sarah and her husband Edgar Sylvestre, and Jessica and her husband Mihir Soparkar. Special Grannie to Jillian Boyd and Liam Boyd and Arthur Sylford. Predeceased by her devoted husband Deward (1975), brothers Albert (Bert) and John. Ruby is also survived by her sister Martha (Mart) Workman, sister-in-law Shirley Bolton and by many nieces, nephews and their families. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Byers Funeral Home, South Mountain, (613-989-3836). A Private Graveside Service will be held at South Gower Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy donations may be made to the Winchester District Memorial Hospital, R.H.I.-Dundas Manor or Heckston United Church. Online condolences may be made at www.byersfuneralhomeinc.com

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Aug. 13, 2020.
