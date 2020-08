The family of the late Ruby Boyd, wish to thank and express their appreciation for all the caring thoughts by phone calls and in person during our loss. Thank you to the pallbearers and the staff at Byers Funeral Home. Thank you to all who sent food and special thank you to Lana Heff for a delicious lunch after the graveside service. Your kindness will be rememebred, The Boyd Family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store