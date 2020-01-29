|
Peacefully at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital on Sunday afternoon, January 26, 2020; Ruby passed away at the age of 88. Dear wife of the late Glenn Carswell. Cherished mother of Stuart of Arnprior, Larry (Margaret) of Turin, Alberta, and Kevin (Suzanne) of Welland, Ontario. Daughter of the late Arnold and Myrtle (nee Storie). Fondly remembered by her grandchildren Chris and Brian, and her great-grandchild Lincoln. Predeceased by her brothers George Leavoy and Clint Leavoy (Adele of Braeside). Ruby's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30th from 9:30 to 10:45. A tribute will follow in the Pilon Family Chapel at 11 a.m. For those wishing to make a donation in memory of Ruby, please consider the . Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 29, 2020