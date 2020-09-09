1/
Russell Alan HULL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Smiths Falls, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 4, 2020 after a brief illness. Russell is survived by his wife Patricia of 61 years. Loving father of Greg (Marlene), Leanne (John) and Alison (Dan). Much loved grandfather of Robbie and Cassie (Tanner) Hull, Natalie and Emily Watt, and Spencer and Claire Edwards. Brother-in-law of Margaret Hull, Zelda Hull, Bud Vandusen and Rick McPhail. Fun loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Russell is predeceased by his parents Ken and Ella Hull, and his siblings Donald, Gerald, Myrla and Nancy. Friends paid their respects at the Lannin Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 2-4 p.m., and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Service was held at Lannin Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. with an interment at Maple Vale Cemetery following the service. As expressions of sympathy donations to CHEO, or the Simpsons Masonic Lodge, Newboro would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lannin Funeral Home & Chapel
32 Main Street East
Smiths Falls, ON K7A 1A2
(613) 283-7225
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lannin Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved