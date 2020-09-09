Of Smiths Falls, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 4, 2020 after a brief illness. Russell is survived by his wife Patricia of 61 years. Loving father of Greg (Marlene), Leanne (John) and Alison (Dan). Much loved grandfather of Robbie and Cassie (Tanner) Hull, Natalie and Emily Watt, and Spencer and Claire Edwards. Brother-in-law of Margaret Hull, Zelda Hull, Bud Vandusen and Rick McPhail. Fun loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Russell is predeceased by his parents Ken and Ella Hull, and his siblings Donald, Gerald, Myrla and Nancy. Friends paid their respects at the Lannin Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 2-4 p.m., and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Service was held at Lannin Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. with an interment at Maple Vale Cemetery following the service. As expressions of sympathy donations to CHEO, or the Simpsons Masonic Lodge, Newboro would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca
