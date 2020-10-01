1/1
Russell Hull
The family of the late Russell Hull wish to thank all those who conveyed their sincere feelings for our loss through cards, letters, flowers, donations, food and phone calls. Special thank you to the pallbearers, Reverend Peter Woods for officiating, and John Wanless for his music. Thank you as well to The Care Partners and Bayshore for their kindness in caring for Russell this past year. Thanks to Lannin Funeral Home for their kind and caring way during this difficult time. - Sincerely, Pat and Family

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lannin Funeral Home & Chapel
32 Main Street East
Smiths Falls, ON K7A 1A2
(613) 283-7225
