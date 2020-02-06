Home

Russell NEEDHAM

Russell NEEDHAM In Memoriam
May 7, 1919 - February 1, 2012 Always so good, unselfish and kind, none on this earth your equal I'll find. Honourable and true in all your ways, loving and faithful to the end of your days. Loved by your friends and all whom you knew, one in a million, that husband was you. Eight years have passed, our hearts still sore, as time rolls on, we miss you more; a loving father, tender and kind, what beautiful memories you left behind. Lovingly remembered, Bev
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 6, 2020
