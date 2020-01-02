Home

Alan R. Barker Funeral Home - Carleton Place
19 McArthur Ave
Carleton Place, ON K7C 2W1
(613) 257-3113
Passed away peacefully at Almonte Fairview Manor on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the age of 96. Ruth is survived by granddaughers Roberta (Jim) Montgomery and Pam (Rusty) Knight, great-grandchildren Mallory (Karan), Devon, Tanner (Sam), Kourtney (Trevor) and great-great-granddaughter Priya. Predeceased by her husband Donald, son Allyn (Carole), brothers and sisters. There will be a private graveside service in the spring. For those who wish, a donation to the Lanark Animal Welfare Society or to the Almonte General Hospital- Fairview Manor Foundation would be appreciated by the family. www.barkerfh.com
