Passed away peacefully at Almonte Fairview Manor on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the age of 96. Ruth is survived by granddaughers Roberta (Jim) Montgomery and Pam (Rusty) Knight, great-grandchildren Mallory (Karan), Devon, Tanner (Sam), Kourtney (Trevor) and great-great-granddaughter Priya. Predeceased by her husband Donald, son Allyn (Carole), brothers and sisters. There will be a private graveside service in the spring. For those who wish, a donation to the Lanark Animal Welfare Society or to the Almonte General Hospital- Fairview Manor Foundation would be appreciated by the family. www.barkerfh.com