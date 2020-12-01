1/1
Ruth Doreen Richards
Peacefully at the Kingston General Hospital on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the age of 79. Cherished wife of James Richards. Loving mother of the late Wilfred (Laurie), Bob (Diana), Janet Koziel (Mike), and Diane Moncrieff (Peter). Dearly missed by her grandchildren; Brian, Katie, Rob, Lindsey, Taylor, Sam, Brodie, Tanner, Jordan, Brandy and James. Fondly remembered by special family friend Carrie-Lynn. Predeceased by her parents Leonard and Leona Sargent, and her brothers Donald and Les. Sadly missed by her great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Friends visited with the family at the Lannin Funeral Home on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m. A funeral service was held on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 at 11:00a.m. in the Chapel. A private family interment followed at Hillcrest Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy donations to L.A.W.S would be greatly appreciated. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Lannin Funeral Home. Online condolences available at www.lannin.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Dec. 1, 2020.
