Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Livingstone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Dr. Samuel J. Livingstone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Dr. Samuel J. Livingstone Obituary
On Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in his 96th year. Beloved husband of Sharon (King). Dear father of Phil, Doug (Pat) and the late Dan (Bev). Stepfather of Jeff (Giselle), Gregg (Tammy), Keri (Steve) and Scott (Angelina). Loving grandfather Becky, Rachel, Katie, Summer, Lauren, Nate; MacKenzie, Jack, Alison, Molly and Jaime. Great grandfather of Anthony, Avery and Emalyn. Predeceased by his great granddaughter Violet (2019). Special thanks to the staff at Hilltop Manor for their loving care and to Colleen Hamilton for her endless care and dedication. Friends may attend a visitation at the Kars Chapel of Tubman Funeral Homes, 1610 Roger Stevens Dr., Kars on Thursday, February 6th from 1 pm to 2:30 p.m. followed by a funeral service at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Kars at 3 p.m. Those wishing may make memorial donations to the Dementia Society. Tributes, condolences or donations may be made at www.tubmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -