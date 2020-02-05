|
|
On Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in his 96th year. Beloved husband of Sharon (King). Dear father of Phil, Doug (Pat) and the late Dan (Bev). Stepfather of Jeff (Giselle), Gregg (Tammy), Keri (Steve) and Scott (Angelina). Loving grandfather Becky, Rachel, Katie, Summer, Lauren, Nate; MacKenzie, Jack, Alison, Molly and Jaime. Great grandfather of Anthony, Avery and Emalyn. Predeceased by his great granddaughter Violet (2019). Special thanks to the staff at Hilltop Manor for their loving care and to Colleen Hamilton for her endless care and dedication. Friends may attend a visitation at the Kars Chapel of Tubman Funeral Homes, 1610 Roger Stevens Dr., Kars on Thursday, February 6th from 1 pm to 2:30 p.m. followed by a funeral service at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Kars at 3 p.m. Those wishing may make memorial donations to the Dementia Society. Tributes, condolences or donations may be made at www.tubmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 5, 2020