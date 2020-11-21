1/1
Sandra Jean Thurston
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at home on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Sandra took a path we weren't expecting. Her family and friends were there for her when she needed them the most, thank you for the comfort and gifts. You were her strength. She fought a great battle because of you. It gave her that beloved extra time. Thank you for being there. She loved you all! Wife to Geoff for almost 40 years, loving mother of Alexandra and Nicholas with Jessie Schenk. Sister to Nikki Jameson with Mike and their daughter Julia with James and their precious son Stanley. She had a second family in England, Auntie Doll, and her sons, Derek and Leonard and families-they were like brothers to her and one in Colorado, her big cuz Rob and his family. Sandra loved being a mother-her favourite times were with her family and friends at the lake. Her true passion was to see the world and she did. A huge thank you to the wonderful Dr. Steve Walker and his nurse Bev. Their support was amazing. We were so lucky to have them. Also to Dr Cripps and Dr Gotfrit and the great team at the Irving Greenberg Cancer Clinic. We are so lucky to have it! In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Carleton Place Hospital or to the Canadian Cancer Society. Private arrangements entrusted to the Alan R Barker Funeral Home, Carleton Place. www.barkerfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Nov. 21, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved