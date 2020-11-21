Peacefully at home on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Sandra took a path we weren't expecting. Her family and friends were there for her when she needed them the most, thank you for the comfort and gifts. You were her strength. She fought a great battle because of you. It gave her that beloved extra time. Thank you for being there. She loved you all! Wife to Geoff for almost 40 years, loving mother of Alexandra and Nicholas with Jessie Schenk. Sister to Nikki Jameson with Mike and their daughter Julia with James and their precious son Stanley. She had a second family in England, Auntie Doll, and her sons, Derek and Leonard and families-they were like brothers to her and one in Colorado, her big cuz Rob and his family. Sandra loved being a mother-her favourite times were with her family and friends at the lake. Her true passion was to see the world and she did. A huge thank you to the wonderful Dr. Steve Walker and his nurse Bev. Their support was amazing. We were so lucky to have them. Also to Dr Cripps and Dr Gotfrit and the great team at the Irving Greenberg Cancer Clinic. We are so lucky to have it! In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Carleton Place Hospital or to the Canadian Cancer Society
. Private arrangements entrusted to the Alan R Barker Funeral Home, Carleton Place. www.barkerfh.com