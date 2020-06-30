Sandra Lee FRIZELL
FRIZELL, Sandra Lee Sandra passed away peacefully at the Ottawa Civic Hospital on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the age of 57. Beloved daughter of Beatrice (Britnell) and the late Gordon Frizell. Sandy is predeceased by her sister Tammy and will be sadly missed by her sister Lindy (Brian) Allen and brother Robert (Jennifer) Frizell. Cherished aunt of Crystal (Matthew), Stephen (Ann-Marie), Brittany (Jesse), Brent, Brooke (Hamid), Laura (Devesh), Aliyah and Reagan. Treasured great-aunt of Mikayla, Shamus, Isabelle, Braxton and Hera. Sandy was a beautiful soul who loved her family deeply and bravely battled kidney disease throughout her life. Sandy spent many years passionately working as a Registered Practical Nurse and volunteering with the Girl Guides of Canada and the GWM Hospital Auxiliary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada. Due to COVID -19, a memorial honouring Sandy's life with family and friends will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the O'Dacre Family Funeral Home, in Perth.

Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 30, 2020.
