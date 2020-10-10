Sandra passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, October 2, 2020 surrounded by her family and looking forward to being reunited with Greg - her loving husband and best friend for over 29 years. Sandra was predeceased by her parents, William and Edna Blondin; husband, Gregory John McParlan; her sister, Linda; and Sandra's first husband, Richard Legault. Greg and Sandra had five children between them whom she leaves behind - Mike (Joanne), Anna (Don), Pamela (Simon), Jason (Sandy), Arron (Annette); her beautiful grandchildren, Jessica (Josh), Chelsea, Kelsey (Ryan), Mikayla, Nicholas, Morghan, Alec, Emma-Rose, Madison, Abbey, Emma, Alexis, Cameron, Kailea, Noah, Peighton, Isaac, and Leah and her great-grandchildren Lukas, Owen, Paizleigh, Braeden, Preslee, Easton and Adaline. Sandra will be missed by her colleagues from her years working in the Federal Government, her neighbours, friends, and her furry friends. Sandra will be remembered by her sister Susan and her in-laws Shirley Anne (Bruce), Marlene (Paul), Gary (Alice) and Patti (Jamie). She loved her family, her pets, music, celebrating the seasons with Greg and being surrounded by Nature. She was strong, courageous, and stubborn in her last days, never complaining, truly living each day to the end, denying cancer any win. A private Catholic Rite of Committal will take place at St. John's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lanark Animal Welfare Society (L.A.W.S.) 253 Glenview Road Smiths Falls, Ontario K7A 4S4. Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth