Cole Funeral Services
2500 Baseline Rd
Ottawa, ON K2C 3H9
(613) 831-7122
Sandy ACSC 1944 - 2020 Massine

Massine, Sandy, acsc 1944 - 2020 Peacefully in hospital, on March 21, 2020. Beloved wife of 52 years to Clarence Massine. Loving mother of David (Kelly Dexter) and Kathleen (Brent Coumont). Proud Gemma of Sydney and Quinn. She leaves behind her sister Susan McIntosh (Roger, Tamey & Shannon) and brother Michael Tobin and many cousins and friends. The family wishes to thank the staff at the Ottawa Hospital, Civic Campus, for their exceptional care and compassion. Due to the Covid-19 virus, a Funeral Mass and Celebration of Sandy's Life will be held at a later date. In memory of Sandy, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Ottawa Hospital Foundation in support of their amazing staff and the research and care they provide. Online condolences may be made at www.colefuneralservices.com.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 27, 2020
