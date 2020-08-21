1/1
Sarah M. Miller
Sarah passed away suddenly at home in Lombardy on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the age of 44 years. She was the loving daughter of Alice and Clifford Miller and dear sister of Andrew and Emily Miller. Sarah leaves behind her aunts and uncles, Arthur and Edythe Miller of Kingston, Donald and Wilma Miller, Calvin and Suzanne Miller of Lombardy, Ray and Grace Brunner of Red Deer Alberta, Lois Thompson of Surrey British Columbia, Paul and Elizabeth Thompson of Edmonton Alberta, Mac Thompson and Stephen Thompson of Chilliwack British Columbia, step-uncle Howard and his wife Joanne Brant of Washington State U.S., many cousins, extended family and friends. Sarah was the manager of Membership and Customer Service for the Canada Green Building Council in Ottawa. She will be greatly missed by all her colleagues. Family and friends will pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St. W., Perth on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Due to covid-19 restrictions, the service and interment in the Rideau Ferry Cemetery will be held privately for the family. In remembrance of Sarah, contributions to the Canadian Bible Society, 315 Lisgar St., Ottawa, K2P 0E1 or the Ottawa Heart Institute, 40 Ruskin St., Ottawa, K1Y 4W7 would be appreciated.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Aug. 21, 2020.
