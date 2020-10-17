1/1
Sharol HAVEY
(Retired Elementary School Teacher) With heavy hearts the family announce that Sharol passed away peacefully at Hospice Renfrew with loved ones by her side on Tuesday evening, October 13, 2020; Sharol Doreen Havey was 71 years of age. Beloved wife and best friend for over 50 years of Jim Havey. Dearly loved and proud mother of Tom (Ruth Jones) of Arnprior, Sarah Eccleston (Tom) of Keremeos, B.C. and Jane Havey (Christopher Richards) of Renfrew. Cherished "Gran" of Ella, Aidan and Jane. Dear sister of Ruth Ballerscheff (Mike) and Terry Hall. Predeceased by her parents Ray and Frances Hall as well as siblings: Ted Hall (Susan of Prescott) and Robert Hall. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Fondly remembered by her many students and fellow teachers with whom she shared her life. Sharol's final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. A private family interment will take place at a later date in Indian Hill Cemetery, Pakenham. In memory of Sharol, donations to Hospice Renfrew would be most appreciated. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pilon Family Funeral Home
50 John Street North
Arnprior, ON K7S 2N2
(613) 623-5194
