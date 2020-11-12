After a courageous fight, Sharon lost her battle to breast cancer in hospital, Kingston with her family by her side on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the age of 56. Much loved wife of Kevin Burns and cherished mother of Meagan McLeod (Chad) and April Burns (Rich). Loving sister of Lynn Mackie (Mike) and Kim Meisner (Don). Predeceased by her parents John Baker, Eleanor Baker and will be missed by Eleanor's second husband Keith Greigson. Sharon will be sadly missed by her beloved chihuahua Tye and her grandpuppy Ed as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 112 Beckwith St. N., Smiths Falls on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12 noon. A Celebration of Sharon's life will be held privately for the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
(Breast Cancer Research) or University Hospitals Kingston Foundation to recognize the health care professionals in the Kingston health care community for taking such excellent care of her.