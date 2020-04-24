|
|
Passed away peacefully at home in Smiths Falls Monday, April 20. Beloved wife of the late Ernest Day. Loving mother to Jerry Day (Deborah Bovington), Susan McKoy (Brian), Paul Day (Brenda), Sandra Harrison (Jim), Sally McIlvenna (Harold), Roger Day (Julie), Shirleen Day (Jeff Bartraw), and Syndy Bruinsma (Richard). Devoted grandmother of Adolphus McKoy (Megan Logan), Amber McEwan (Mike), Sarah Salter (Jordan), Chris Harrison (Kaitlin), Emma McIlvenna, Taylor Day, Dakota Bruinsma, Alexis Bruinsma and Cheyanne Bruinsma. Cherished great-grandmother to Leah, Clara, Tessa, Hailey and Julia. She will be sadly missed by siblings David Wing and John Wing (Sue). Daughter of the late Gerald and Dorothy Wing. Family was a treasured gift to Sharon - gatherings, talking with loved ones and celebrations. Always a source of joy for Sharon was baking, crafts and Sunday drives on back roads to take in the scenery and seasonal changes. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, there will be a Celebration of Life and interment at a later date. In memory of Sharon donations can be made to The Table Community Food Centre (Perth), the or to the . Arrangements are in the care of Blair and Son Funeral Home, Smiths Falls.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Apr. 24, 2020