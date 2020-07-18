Passed away peacefully at home in Smiths Falls Monday, April 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ernest Day. Loving mother to Jerry Day (Deborah Bovington), Susan McKoy (Brian), Paul Day (Brenda), Sandra Harrison (Jim), Sally McIlvenna (Harold), Roger Day (Julie), Shirleen Day (Jeff Bartraw), and Syndy Bruinsma (Richard). Devoted grandmother of Adolphus McKoy (Megan Logan), Amber McEwan (Mike), Sarah Salter (Jordan), Chris Harrison (Kaitlin), Emma McIlvenna, Taylor Day, Dakota Bruinsma, Alexis Bruinsma and Cheyanne Bruinsma. Cherished great-grandmother to Leah, Clara, Tessa, Hailey and Julia. She will be sadly missed by siblings David Wing and John Wing (Sue). Daughter of the late Gerald and Dorothy Wing. Family was a treasured gift to Sharon - gatherings, talking with loved ones and celebrations. Always a source of joy for Sharon was baking, crafts and Sunday drives on back roads to take in the scenery and seasonal changes. Family and friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 112 Beckwith St. N., Smiths Falls on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 11:00 - 1:00 p.m. Private family services will be held. Interment, Hillcrest Cemetery. In memory of Sharon, donations may be made to The Table Community Food Centre (Perth) or the Canadian Cancer Society
. Arrangements are in the care of Blair and Son Funeral Home, Smiths Falls.