Shawn GRENIER
(Labourer - Lepine Construction) With great sadness, the family announces that Shawn passed away very suddenly and tragically while with friends in Arnprior on Sunday evening, November 15, 2020; Shawn Joseph Arthur Grenier was just 20 years of age. Beloved son of Donna Farr-Miller (Paul Miller) and Ken Grenier (Kim). Dearly loved grandson of Carol Farr (late Ivan), Cheryl Meek-Grenier (late Donnie), James and Rosalie Russett. Cherished brother of Brittiny Lepage (Jeff Monk) and Jessy Lee Lepage (Leah McGinn). Special uncle of Amelia and Everett Monk, Karisah and Janelle Johnston. Much loved nephew of Anne-Marie Hansen (Stefan), Kim Farr (Guy Woolsey), Darryl Farr, Jason Farr (Kim Murphy) and Karen Johnston (Jeff). Also survived and dearly missed by many great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins and countless friends. Shawn's final care and arrangements were entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where a private family visitation was held. Extended family and friends were invited to join us for a service in memory of Shawn that was webcast live on Friday afternoon, November 20th at 2 o'clock. Interment Malloch Road Cemetery, Arnprior. In memory of Shawn, please consider a donation to the Dave Smith Youth Treatment Centre, Carp or Lee House, Almonte. Condolences/Memories/Donations/Webcast pilonfamily.ca


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Nov. 19, 2020.
