Shawn Singh PANESAR Obituary
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Shawn Panesar on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona at the age of 48, after losing a short battle with cancer. Shawn was born in Renfrew, Ontario on June 1, 1971. He is survived by his loving wife Wendy (Laporte). Cherished son of Sandra (Al) Comba and the late Dave Panesar. He was a devoted father to Bennett (Janie), Asha, Lura and beloved stepfather to Skylar and Emma. Dear friend and brother in-law to Eyvind (Louise) Dahl, Wesley (Angie) and Wayne Laporte, a caring and loving Uncle to Kauri (Joe), Ashley and Hudson. Predeceased by his sister Sheena (Panesar) Dahl. Shawn will be missed by his many Aunts, Uncles, cousins, friends, staff and employees. Shawn followed after his father and received his degree as a Mechanical Engineer graduating from the University of Ottawa in 1996. He established a rewarding and fulfilling career in Renfrew as the General Manager of Nova Pole Ind. in which he created, built and managed, a very successful company. Shawn enjoyed the opportunity of serving the town of Renfrew. He was directly involved with his church for many years, he delivered meals on wheels, was on different boards, with the most recent being chairman of Renfrew Power Generation. He also gave back to his town with various donations and charitable events. Although Shawn's life was taken too soon, one thing we do know is our memories of him will last us a lifetime. Friends may call at McPhail & Perkins Funeral Home, 85 Munroe Ave. E., Renfrew on Sunday, February 2, 2020, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will take place at Trinity-St. Andrew's United Church on Monday, February 3 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the PCC Pancreatic Cancer Canada Foundation.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 28, 2020
