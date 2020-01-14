|
With heavy hearts, we announce that our mother passed away peacefully at the Ruddy Shenkman Hospice in Kanata with her children by her side on Friday evening, January 10, 2020. She was 85. Beloved wife of the late Barrie Jackson (April 20, 2018). Dearly loved mother of Paul (Jillian Carson-Jackson) of Canberra, Australia; Ann Baird (Harold) of Kinburn and Sarah Jackson of Kanata. Proud grandmother of David (Erika), Robert, Thomas, Aria and Elizabeth and great-grandmother of Sawyer, Clayton and Emily. Dear sister of David Gibbons (Jan) of Hampshire, England and Tony Gibbons (late Valerie) of Bristol, England. Fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late Robert Simeon Gibbons and the late Dorothy Askew. Sheila's final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where visitation will be held on Friday morning, January 17th from 10-10:45 a.m. and where a Funeral Service will follow in the Pilon Family Chapel at 11 o'clock. In memory of Sheila, please consider a donation to the ALS Society of Canada. Condolences/Memories/Donations www.pilonfamily.ca
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 14, 2020