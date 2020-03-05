|
In loving memory of a dear wife, mother and grandmother who left us two years ago on March 2, 2018. God looked around his garden, And found an empty place, He then looked down upon the earth, And saw your tired face. He put His arms around you, And lifted you to rest, God's garden must be beautiful, He always takes the best. He knew that you were suffering, He knew you were in pain, He knew that you would never Get well on earth again. He saw that the road was getting rough, And the hills are hard to climb, So he closed your weary eyelids, And whispered, "Peace be thine". It broke our hearts to lose you, But you didn't go alone, For part of us went with you, The day God took you home. Missing you and loving you forever, Husband John, sons Jeff & family, Brian & family
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Mar. 5, 2020