Sheila Margaret EVANS
Sheila Margaret Evans passed peacefully on October 26, 2020 in the Perth Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband Ron of 63 years, her sister, and her many brothers. Sheila was much loved by sons Stephen and Michael, grandchildren Colin, Owen, Alex, Victoria and daughters-in-law Caroline and Gina. She will be sadly missed by her many nieces and nephews both in Canada and United Kingdom and many friends of Huntington Green, Perth. In remembrance of Sheila, donations please to the GWM (Perth) Hospital Foundation 33 Drummond St. West, Perth, Ontario K7H 2K1 would be appreciated. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, arrangements are private for the family and in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth.


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Nov. 3, 2020.
