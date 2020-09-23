(Priority Wines, Arnprior/Kanata) With great sadness the family announces that Sherman passed away peacefully with loved ones by his side in the early morning hours of Monday, September 21, 2020; Sherman Devries of Arnprior; formerly of Glencairn (Kanata) was 61 years years young. Beloved husband and best friend of Barbara (nee Gauthier). Dearly loved "Dad" of Tyler (Jillian) Devries of Lochwinnoch and "Opa" of Preston and Remington. Dear brother of Bonnie Delarge (Woody Kenny) and Peter Devries (Caroline), both of Almonte and Wes Devries of Stittsville. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends and loyal customers. Predeceased by his parents: Edward and Jean Devries and a nephew, Bradley Delarge. Final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where private family visitation took place on Thursday, September 24th. Extended family and friends were invited to join us on their electronic devices for a Webcast Funeral Service that was held in the Pilon Family Chapel on Thursday at 11 o'clock. In memory of Sherman, please consider a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society
. Condolences/Memories/Donations/Webcast pilonfamily