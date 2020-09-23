1/1
Sherman DEVRIES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sherman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(Priority Wines, Arnprior/Kanata) With great sadness the family announces that Sherman passed away peacefully with loved ones by his side in the early morning hours of Monday, September 21, 2020; Sherman Devries of Arnprior; formerly of Glencairn (Kanata) was 61 years years young. Beloved husband and best friend of Barbara (nee Gauthier). Dearly loved "Dad" of Tyler (Jillian) Devries of Lochwinnoch and "Opa" of Preston and Remington. Dear brother of Bonnie Delarge (Woody Kenny) and Peter Devries (Caroline), both of Almonte and Wes Devries of Stittsville. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends and loyal customers. Predeceased by his parents: Edward and Jean Devries and a nephew, Bradley Delarge. Final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where private family visitation took place on Thursday, September 24th. Extended family and friends were invited to join us on their electronic devices for a Webcast Funeral Service that was held in the Pilon Family Chapel on Thursday at 11 o'clock. In memory of Sherman, please consider a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society. Condolences/Memories/Donations/Webcast pilonfamily


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pilon Family Funeral Home
50 John Street North
Arnprior, ON K7S 2N2
(613) 623-5194
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pilon Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved