January 31, 1947 ~ November 25, 2020 (age 73) Sherran left us today to hang out with her mom and dad, Mel and Beulah Robinson, her in-laws, Harry and Ruby Osborne, her brother Kevin and her best friend Linda. She will be horribly missed by her husband Lee and their children Sandi and Bruce and Chris and Leslie. Her biggest admirers were her four grandchildren Brad and Moira Bennett and Owen and Lia Osborne. The ongoing debate of who was grandma's favourite can now be settled because she loved each of you for your own unique qualities and was happy to share her love with each one of you. Sherran was fortunate enough to be part of a huge loving family, that she loved spending time with. Terry, Barry and Sylvia, Karen, Peter and Trish, Debby, Susanne and Gordon, Timmy, Phillip and Christina, Melanie and Bruce, Velma and Ken, Don and Minerva, Helen and Leighton. She was also adored by all of her nieces and nephews, their spouses and children. Nancy and Brian held a special spot in her heart, their kindness and support never went unnoticed. Sherran developed a lot of friendships over the years and she cherished every moment and memory created. Even though we all know the pain she lived in for more than twenty years, she never dwelled on it and she actually told one of her brothers last week, "She had it all". That, is who she was, the toughest, happiest person we knew! As expressions of sympathy donations to Renfrew Hospice, or the Haley United Church Memorial Fund would be greatly appreciated Funeral arrangements are arranged by Fraser-Morris & Heubner Funeral Home. A private service will be held at a later date.



