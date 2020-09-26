It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Sherrill, peacefully on September 22, 2020, surrounded by her family at the Carleton Place Hospital, at the age of 77. She will be sadly missed by her beloved husband Denny, of 56 years, her sons Darcy (Marjorie) of Petawawa, and Mike, of Smiths Falls, grandsons Tyler and Jack, brothers Jim Caldwell of Mississauga and Dahl Caldwell of Calgary. She was predeceased by her parents Jack and Mae Caldwell. A resident of Carleton Place, Sherrill was born in North Bay, Ontario, and raised in New Liskeard, Ontario. Her and Denny were high school sweethearts and married in 1964. She was an avid reader who enjoyed her book collection and she greatly enjoyed camping, Christmas, and spending time with her family. At Sherrill's request, there will be no visiting or service. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be gratefully acknowledged. Condolences or donations can be made online or in person at the Alan R. Barker Funeral Home, 19 McArthur Avenue, Carleton Place, ON. www.barkerfh.com