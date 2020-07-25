1/1
DEACON Shirley Ann McPHIE
After a life well lived our beloved Mom, Nanny and Sister passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Thursday July 23, 2020 at the age of 77. Loving wife of the late Stanley Deacon and the late Randy McPhie. Cherished Mom of Joanne (Tim Chapeski), Rose Marie (Martin Lesk), Jane Anne (Michael Lafont), Harold (Rita Cross), Benita (Mike Jackson), Tanya (Mike Young) and Melanie (Jody Kelly). Proud Nanny of Sonya, Steven, Michael (Joanne), Tyler (Kaeli), Justin, Natasha, Aaron, Kaitlyn, Jason, Emily, Crystal (Doug), Christopher (Jessica), Sierra (Matt), Liam and Jacob. Dear great-nanny of Kallie, Lincoln, Talen, Tyler Jr., Ava, Nolan and Maverick. Dear sister of Christina "Tena" (Bruce), Archie (Debra),and Vincent (Helen). Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Anna Belle Pallen, her brothers Louis, Peter and Jack. Shirley will be forever remembered by her beloved dog Buddy. Visitation will be held at the Goulet Funeral Home, 310 Argyle St, S, Renfrew on Monday July 27th from 1:00 pm until 2:30 pm. DUE TO THE CURRENT RESTRICTIONS REGARDING COVID-19, A LIMITED NUMBER OF PEOPLE ARE PERMITTED AT THE FUNERAL HOME AT ANY GIVEN TIME - FACE MASKS/COVERINGS ARE REQUESTED FOR VISITATION. (Please call the funeral home at 613-432-2849 if you wish to attend and provide us with your name, address and phone number and time will be provided for you to attend) A private family service will be held. Donations in her memory may be made to the Renfrew Victoria Hospital Oncology unit. Online condolences/donations may be made at www.gouletfuneralhome.com


Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Goulet Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Goulet Funeral Home
310 Argyle Street South
Renfrew, ON K7V 1T9
(613) 432-2849
