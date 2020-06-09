On June 3, 2020, Mrs. Shirley Anna Mae Heins of Alberta Beach, AB, formerly of Grafton, ON, passed away after 87 years. Shirley was one of those people who knew what it meant to be "family". She was a devoted wife to Ken (may the heavenly reunion be even more glorious than their earthly marriage); a loving and supportive mother, a grandmother who would go to the ends of the earth to be with her grandchildren should it have been necessary and a great-grandmother who revelled in sharing the companionship of the newest generation of dear ones - her great-grandchildren. Even if you weren't family, Shirley could turn a weekly trip to the corner store into what felt like a life-long friendship. To the greater clan, all of you know - she was your Shirley or Squirley, she was always present, she was always caring and loving and she held each of you dear to her heart. She told your stories and sang your songs and was proud to be - your family. Shirley is survived by her sons, Kenneth (Susan) of Fredericton NB, David (Wendy) of Grafton, ON and Tim (Lucie) of Alberta Beach, AB; grandchildren, Vanessa, Andrew (Sayema), Shane (Juliet), Meaghan, Courtney (Jessie) and Chelsea (Lucas); great-grandchildren, Dean, Rowan, Olee, Will, Ruhiyya, Aria, Tevye and Kyrene; and many more dear relatives and friends. Predeceased by her husband, Kenneth; parents, Hilliard "Bud" and Evelyn (nee Olive) Ross; brothers Denman (June), Harry (Inis), Kenneth, Donny and Jimmy. Thank you to the staff of Chateau Lac Ste. Anne and Extendicare Mayerthorpe for the care and support shown to Shirley. A private Celebration of Life will be held. In lieu of other tributes, donations may be made to Trans Canada Trail, Suite 300-321 de la Commune W, Montreal, QC H2Y 2S1 or Extendicare Mayerthorpe - Resident Council, Box 569, Mayerthorpe, AB T0E 1N0. Photos, memories, and condolences may be shared through www.parkmemorial.com. Park Memorial Mayerthorpe 780-786-2533 Family Owned Funeral Home and Crematorium
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jun. 9, 2020.