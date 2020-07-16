After a long and courageous struggle, Shirley passed away in her 84th year at her home surrounded by the love of her family on Sunday June 28th, 2020. She leaves behind her loving daughter Wendy (Kory) Murphy and lovingly raised niece Darlene (Michael) Donoghue, much loved grandchildren Allysa, Jesse (Melissa), Nicolas, Kaitlin Murphy, Lindsay, Shauna, Austin Donoghue and very much loved great grandchildren Emileigh and Koleton Murphy and Mahliayah and Cayson Besau. Shirley will be sadly missed by her loving sister Josephine (Donald) VanAlstine and her sister-in-law Ruth Larmon and many nieces and nephews. She always looked forward to their visits and talks very much. Shirley was predeceased by her parents Samuel and Mary (Buchan) Larmon, brother Bill (Ruth) Larmon, sister Margaret (late Harold) Smith and special aunt Katie (Buchan) Kirkham. Shirley spent most of her life working in the medical field at Purdon's and Tayview Nursing Homes, Four Winds Private Hospital and twenty one years at the Great War Memorial Hospital where she obtained her status as R.P.N.. She later joined the group at Tayside Community Options as a counselor and spent sixteen years serving the mentally handicapped folks at Davidson House. Quiet in nature with a kind heart and gentle hands, she dedicated her life to her family and those she served and cared for. Family and friends will be invited to join together to share memories at a time and place to be announced later. "I would rather have a little rose from the garden of a friend than flowers strewn around my casket when my days on earth must end. I would rather have a loving smile from one I know is true than tears shed around my casket when this world I bid adieu. Bring me one flower today whether red, white or blue, I would rather have a one blossom today than a truckload when I am dead." Arrangements are in the care of Blair & Son Funeral Directors, Perth. Those wishing are asked to consider memorial donations to the Lanark Animal Welfare Society (L.A.W.S.) 253 Glenview Rd, Smiths Falls, ON K7A 4S4 https://www.lanarkanimals.ca/donations
or the Lanark County Chapter of the Canadian Cancer Society
10 Sunset Blvd, Unit 9, Perth, ON K7H 2Y2 https://www.cancer.ca/en/donate/?region=on