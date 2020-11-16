Shirley passed away peacefully at Broadview Retirement Lodge, Smiths Falls on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late William (Bill) Richmond. Loved mother of John (Evelyn) Richmond and the late Sharon Smith (Richard). Sadly missed by her grandchildren, Cindy (Scott) Cassell, Kelly (Aaron) King, Ryan (Susan) Richmond, Robert (Dorathy) Smith and Mark (Monica) Smith and her great-grandchildren Mason, Bailey, Tyler and Kurtis Cassell, Lindsay and Reed King, Lila and Landon Richmond, Riley and Christopher Smith and Camryn and Jessica Smith. Loved sister of George (the late Fay) Moss, Olga (Neil) Stewart and Barb (Wayne) Hart. Predeceased by her brothers Archie, John, Rex and sister Marjorie and her parents John and Rhea Moss. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Family and friends may pay their respects at the Blair & Son Funeral Home, 112 Beckwith St. N., Smiths Falls on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Private family services will take place on Tuesday followed by interment at Wolford Cemetery. In memory of Shirley, donations to Alzheimer Society of Lanark County or the Children's Hospital Foundation would be appreciated.