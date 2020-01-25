|
|
passed in peace on January 18, 2020, in her 96th year. Born in Grantley, she made her home in Chesterville. Predeceased by the love of her life and best friend, William Charles (Bill) Fulton, and by her parents James and Elva (Shaver) McMillan, siblings Don McMillan, Lyllis Fulton, and cherished nephew Derry. Loving mother of Maryel Fulton (Don Ferguson), Shelley Bishop (Tony), and Barry Fulton (Nancy). Proud Nan of Jesse Bishop (Serina Patterson), Graeme Bishop, Chloe Bishop (Patrick Roberge), Jacob Fulton (Mary), Molly Mullen (Denver), Monica Fulton (Neal Gibbons), Lindsay Fulton (Jake Freemark) and Zachary Fulton. Proud great-Nan of Harrison and Parker. Honourary second Mom to Barbie, Nancy, Kaye, Patti and Leslie Fulton, Susan Sullivan, Sheryl Johnston, and Bonnie Crittenden. Shirley will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and all those whose lives she touched with her positive life outlook, nurturing ways, and wonderful sense of humour. She had an adventuresome spirit and love of life - people, music, books, history, politics, and everything Irish! In accordance with Shirley's wishes, a celebration of life will be held at a later date, in lieu of a funeral service. Should you wish to make a gesture in Shirley's honour, her favourite charities over many decades have been the CHEO Foundation and the Winchester District Memorial Hospital Foundation. Given the wonderful care she received there, donations to the Arnprior Regional Health Foundation are welcome. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift "please notify the family". Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclauglin.com .
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Jan. 25, 2020