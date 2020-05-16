Passed away, peacefully, with her loving sons by her side, on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital, Shirley Ellenor (McGregor) Mates, at the age of 89. Born in Renfrew, Ontario to the late Thomas McGregor and late former Violet (Wilcox) McGregor. Born and raised in the Ottawa Valley, she spent her entire life raising her 3 boys with her beloved husband Ret. RCR Major Wm. G. Mates Sr. C.D. (July 10, 2004). Shirley was heavily involved with church activities and events while sharing her faith. Shirley is survived by her much-loved sons Bill Mates (Virginia), of Tillsonburg and Tom Mates (Catherine), of Brighton. Lovingly remembered by her four grandchildren Willie (Christina), Ryan, Michael, Colin and by a special great-granddaughter Isabella. Predeceased by her son Barry Ian Mates (1976) and by her siblings Allan (Thelma) McGregor, Lois (Allan LeBlanc), Jeannie (John Moore), Gord McGregor (survived by wife Iona, of Renfrew), and by an infant brother Gary McGregor. She will be dearly missed by many close friends and by her church family. In keeping with Shirley's expressed wishes, cremation has taken place. A future family graveside service to celebrate and honour Shirley's Life will be held in the McGregor Family Plot of Haley Union Cemetery, in Haley Station, Ontario in September 2020. Memorial donations to the "Pathfinder Christian Fellowship" would be gratefully acknowledged by the family and can be made through the Maurice J. Verhoeve Funeral Homes- Burial and Cremation Services Inc., Tillsonburg (519-842-4238), entrusted with all arrangements. Personal condolences and favourite memories can be shared at www.verhoevefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on May 16, 2020.