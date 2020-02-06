|
Shirley passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in Maple View Lodge, Athens at the age of 90 years. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters Barbara (David) Alguire and Lynne Ford. Shirley was the beloved grandmother of Traci (Ralph) Luongo, Lisa (Wayne) Papetti, Matthew (Nadia) Ford, Jessica Alguire and Tim (Lindsay) Alguire; cherished great-grandmother of Alanah and Gabriella Luongo, Stephanie and Steven Papetti, Ethan and Hayden Ford and Madeline and Amelia Alguire. She was the sister of Joyce (Norman) Connolly and sister-in-law of Marjorie and Marion Clement. Shirley was predeceased by her parents Norton Clement and Violet McPhie, her brothers Claude, Harold, Donald and Douglas and her sister Joan. She will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Family and friends will gather at Blair & Son Funeral Home, 15 Gore St. W. Perth on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 for a funeral service in the Chapel at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery followed by a reception at the Blair & Son Family Centre. In honour of Shirley, contributions to Maple View Lodge, Athens or The Table Community Food Centre, Perth would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Ottawa Valley News on Feb. 6, 2020